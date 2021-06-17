Wiseacre Brewing Company celebrates its newest location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wiseacre Brewing Company officially cut the ribbon Thursday on its newest location. Wiseacre 2 is on the corner of B. B. King and Butler Avenue in downtown Memphis. Technically it opened last year, but the brewery couldn't celebrate at the time because of COVID-19 .

“We had to cancel two ribbon cuttings last year. But this building, we were waiting to build this for five years. We've been open for eight years, but it's really been our dream for about twenty years to have a brewery like this. From the time my brother and I shook hands and said let's start a brewery, we wanted to do this. Wanted to build something great that can represent Memphis far and wide,” said Wiseacre Brewing Company CEO Kellan Bartosch.