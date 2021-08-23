Women's Business Center South now open inside Crosstown Concourse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's now a new place in Memphis for training and coaching women entrepreneurs. Monday, the Women's Business Center South held a grand opening celebration inside Crosstown Concourse . The center is one of 20 newly opened locations funded by the Small Business Administration to support women business owners.

"So, a big request is always access to capital, knowing where to go to find investment dollars or what lending institutions might be a good fit for their business. So, some of those connections are definitely the type that we can make at the WBC in addition to support with technical things, whether they’ll be putting together a loan package with financial projections that would be needed in order to get that funding,” said Vonesha Mitchell, Executive Director, Women's Business Center South.