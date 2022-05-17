x
Southaven Kroger fined for violating child labor laws

The U.S. Department of Labor said the store allowed teens to operate equipment they weren't supposed to, and overworked another young employee.
FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo, shows a Kroger store in Houston. Kroger Co. says it was among the multiple victims of a data breach involving a third-party vendor's file-transfer service and is notifying potentially impacted customers, offering them free credit monitoring. The Cincinnati-based grocery and pharmacy chain said in a statement Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, that it believes less than 1% of its customers were affected, specifically some using its Health and Money Services, as well as some current and former employees because a number of personnel records were apparently viewed. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kroger in Southaven, Mississippi, has been fined more than $13,000 for violations of child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. 

The department said an investigation into the store in the 3000 block of Goodman Road uncovered instances where three teenage workers – ages 16 and 17 – were allowed to load a trash compactor, which is not allowed. The department said another 15-year-old employee worked more than three hours on a school day, and more than 18 hours during a school week, which is also a violation.

The agency fined Kroger $13,673 to address the violations. Kroger said it paid the fine. 

“Child labor laws are intended to ensure young workers obtain valuable work experience safely without interfering with their safety and education,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi, in a statement on the department’s website. “Employers who hire minors must know the regulations that govern this practice. As the end of the school year fast approaches, employers should review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division if they have questions.”

Kroger sent this statement to ABC24: "At Kroger, the safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. This was an isolated incident at one location and once we were made aware of the error, we took immediate action. We have paid the fine and reaffirmed our processes and standards to make sure this does not occur again in the future."

From the U.S. Department of Labor: Review a fact sheet on Fair Labor Standards Act wage laws and the restaurant industry. The division offers information for employers and for young workers, parents and educators about child labor to promote positive and safe work experiences for teens. Learn more about Wage and Hour Division.

