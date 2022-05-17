Southaven Kroger fined for violating child labor laws

The U.S. Department of Labor said the store allowed teens to operate equipment they weren't supposed to, and overworked another young employee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Kroger in Southaven, Mississippi, has been fined more than $13,000 for violations of child labor laws, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The department said an investigation into the store in the 3000 block of Goodman Road uncovered instances where three teenage workers – ages 16 and 17 – were allowed to load a trash compactor, which is not allowed. The department said another 15-year-old employee worked more than three hours on a school day, and more than 18 hours during a school week, which is also a violation.

The agency fined Kroger $13,673 to address the violations. Kroger said it paid the fine.

“Child labor laws are intended to ensure young workers obtain valuable work experience safely without interfering with their safety and education,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Audrey Hall in Jackson, Mississippi, in a statement on the department’s website. “Employers who hire minors must know the regulations that govern this practice. As the end of the school year fast approaches, employers should review child labor laws and contact the Wage and Hour Division if they have questions.”