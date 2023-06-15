Soy protein workers in Memphis on strike for better contract

International Flavors and Fragrances told ABC24, “we will continue to negotiate in good faith and hope we can reach an agreement soon."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 200 unionized soy protein workers are striking for the second week in Memphis.

Since June 4th, workers with the BCTGM Local 390-G union have been picketing outside the IFF facility on South Mendenhall Road. City leaders joined the striking workers Thursday, June 15.

They are demanding that the International Flavors and Fragrances company come up with better contract terms. Workers claim the company is striping overtime pay after eight hours, raising the costs of benefits, and giving a 30-day notice to add or take away benefits.

“The company's been dealing in bad faith as far as negotiations. We're just trying to get a fair contract. Right now, what they're trying to do is take away all the benefits we have and have complete control over them, so if we don't fight now, there's a possibility we could lose our union,” said union president Cedric Wilson.

IFF responded in a statement saying, "We are disappointed by the union's decision to strike, although we recognize the employees’ right to do so. The Company presented a comprehensive compensation and benefits package which includes wage increases over the next three years, and many new medical and paid time-off benefits. We remain committed to reaching a fair and competitive contract which recognizes the important work of our employees and helps ensure the long-term success of our company. Although we will not negotiate with the union through the media, we will continue to negotiate in good faith and hope we can reach an agreement soon."