Spirit Airlines to begin service in Memphis in 2022

Memphis International Airport Officials and the airline announced daily flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, and Los Angeles beginning next year.

The company and airport officials announced Tuesday the airline will launch nonstop service to three destinations in April and June 2022.

Daily flights to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Orland International Airport will begin April 20, 2022, and daily flights to Los Angeles International Airport will begin June 8, 2022.

Airport officials said Spirit is the ninth airline to serve the Memphis area. Spirit will operate 182-seat Airbus 320 planes for the flights.

“We’re excited about serving Memphis because we think travelers in Western Tennessee and nearby states could use more high value flight options to popular leisure destinations,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “Also, Memphis is a vibrant community with so much to explore in music, food, culture and more for visitors looking for a rich experience.”

“The arrival of Spirit Airlines at MEM provides our passengers with more low-cost travel options, and reflects our continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “These three new daily routes indicate that Spirit sees Memphis as a promising market and we look forward to their continued growth at MEM.”

