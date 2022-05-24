Starbucks' Memphis 7 frustrated after union vote is delayed

Moments before the vote, the workers said got a text from the National Labor Relations Board saying there was a mailing issue with the ballots.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis 7 – the local Starbucks who want to unionize – are frustrated.

Tuesday was supposed to be the day they found out if they were able go through with unionization. But moments before the vote, they said got a text from the National Labor Relations Board saying there was a mailing issue.

Apparently, they only received three of the more than 20 ballots.

One of the organizers of the Memphis 7 told ABC24 this setback will not stop their fight towards better working conditions at their Starbucks location in the 3300 block of Poplar Avenue.