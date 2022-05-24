x
Starbucks' Memphis 7 frustrated after union vote is delayed

Moments before the vote, the workers said got a text from the National Labor Relations Board saying there was a mailing issue with the ballots.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis 7 – the local Starbucks who want to unionize – are frustrated.

Tuesday was supposed to be the day they found out if they were able go through with unionization. But moments before the vote, they said got a text from the National Labor Relations Board saying there was a mailing issue.

Apparently, they only received three of the more than 20 ballots.

One of the organizers of the Memphis 7 told ABC24 this setback will not stop their fight towards better working conditions at their Starbucks location in the 3300 block of Poplar Avenue.

The vote is scheduled now for June 7, 2022, which is two days before their federal court hearing. That hearing would determine if they can get compensated and get their jobs back after being fired back in February.

