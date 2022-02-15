Starbucks Workers United holding protests in Memphis and Seattle after company fired unionizing employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starbucks Workers United have called on the Memphis community to support a protest of Starbucks after seven employees who were part of a union organizing committee were fired last week.
The labor union are protesting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Starbucks located at 3388 Poplar Ave. in Memphis.
That Starbucks location is one of seven stores nationwide which filed for union elections in December in hopes of becoming what the labor union called “equal partners of [their] rights." The sudden firing of the seven union-organizing employees sparked outrage among unionizing supporters and activist groups across the U.S.
A member of the Seattle City Council also scheduled a rally for Tuesday, demanding that Starbucks immediately reinstate the seven employees that were fried from the Memphis store. Two of the employees fired from the Memphis Starbucks planned to attend the protest in Seattle.
Starbucks issued a response statement after firing members of the union organizing committee, explaining that actions taken by the employees violated safety and security policies.
According to Starbucks, the employees who were fired allowed unauthorized individuals in the store after closing time, did not properly secure the store, and opened the safe without authorization.
Last week, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, state senators, Shelby County commissioners, Memphis City council members, and other politicians also signed an open letter to Starbucks criticizing the company's union busting practices.