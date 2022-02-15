Starbucks Workers United holding protests in Memphis and Seattle after company fired unionizing employees

Seven union organizing committee employees fired from the Starbucks on Poplar Ave. in Memphis are receiving support from a partner organization in Seattle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starbucks Workers United have called on the Memphis community to support a protest of Starbucks after seven employees who were part of a union organizing committee were fired last week.

The labor union are protesting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Starbucks located at 3388 Poplar Ave. in Memphis.

That Starbucks location is one of seven stores nationwide which filed for union elections in December in hopes of becoming what the labor union called “equal partners of [their] rights." The sudden firing of the seven union-organizing employees sparked outrage among unionizing supporters and activist groups across the U.S.

A member of the Seattle City Council also scheduled a rally for Tuesday, demanding that Starbucks immediately reinstate the seven employees that were fried from the Memphis store. Two of the employees fired from the Memphis Starbucks planned to attend the protest in Seattle.

Last week, Starbucks fired 7 members of a Memphis, TN, union organizing committee! We can't allow this to stand.



Demand Starbucks immediately reinstate the Memphis 7!



RALLY at HQ

2401 Utah Ave S

Tomorrow, Feb 15 @ 8AM!



Exciting News: We'll be joined by two of the Memphis 7! pic.twitter.com/7Rhan0SdoM — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) February 15, 2022

Starbucks issued a response statement after firing members of the union organizing committee, explaining that actions taken by the employees violated safety and security policies.

According to Starbucks, the employees who were fired allowed unauthorized individuals in the store after closing time, did not properly secure the store, and opened the safe without authorization.