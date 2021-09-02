Survey finds contractors are having trouble finding qualified workers

The survey by Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk also found they are experiencing project delays and are affected by rising material costs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's new data showing the overarching impact of the pandemic and construction workforce shortages.

A survey was conducted by the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk. It found that nearly 9 out of 10 of contractors are having a hard time finding qualified workers, are experiencing project delays, and are affected by rising material costs.

The survey results further shows how the pandemic has limited demands for work and the number of workers available to hire.

"The good news is that many of the challenges affecting contractors were being driven by the pandemic and policy responses to it, instead of typical market conditions,” said Stephen E. Sandherr with Associated General Contractors of America. “Once the pandemic wanes and with it any policy responses to it, demand for construction is sure to rebound and the labor pool is likely to expand."

Officials are now calling on DC lawmakers to step up and change those economic policies that are holding up construction businesses, and boost investments in career and technical education.