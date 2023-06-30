Teamsters union hits streets of Memphis in the heat ahead of possible UPS strike

Members of the union are advocating for better pay, air conditioning in UPS delivery vehicles, and not having to work as much overtime.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teamsters union members hit the streets in Memphis in what's being called ‘practice protesting,’ as a possible UPS strike looms.

They aren't on strike yet. Members of the union are advocating for better pay, air conditioning in UPS delivery vehicles, and not having to work as much overtime.

Many members of the Teamsters union were out pushing for better conditions Friday, even in the scorching heat.

Teamsters gave UPS until end of business Friday, June 30, to bring their best offer to the table. They are hopeful a new contract agreement will go into effect August first.