Tennesseans filed over 440k new unemployment claims in past two months

State officials released the number of new unemployment claims from last week Thursday.

Tennesseans have filed more than 440,000 unemployment claims in the past two months, officials said.

Officials released new weekly unemployment claim numbers Thursday. Last week, Tennesseans filed 43,792 new unemployment claims. That number is down from the week before, but still far above pre-pandemic levels.

Tennessee officials released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 6 weeks:

68,968 new claims for the week ending on April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending on April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending on April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending on March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2, 702 new claims for the week ending March 14

Unemployment claim numbers are also rising nationally.