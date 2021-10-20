Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright appointed CEO of Megasite Authority of West Tennessee

“The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” said Gov. Lee.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee has appointed Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright as the Chief Executive Officer of the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee, which will oversee the development of the Ford plant in Stanton.

The Megasite Authority was set up to provide services for the operation and development of Ford’s Blue Oval City project at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

“The Megasite Authority will ensure the success of this historic project, and Clay brings the dedication and expertise needed to lead that group,” said Gov. Lee in a release. “His proven success in managing complex projects, successful tenure at the Department of Transportation, and dedication to serving Tennesseans make him the perfect fit.”

Bright has served as Commissioner of Transportation in Tennessee since 2019.

Joe Galbato, the current Chief of Bureau of Administration at the Department of Transportation, will serve as Interim Commissioner.