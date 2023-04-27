Terry Blue named new President & CEO of Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority

Blue is replacing Scott Brockman, who is retiring effective Dec. 31, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) Board of Commissioners has named Terry Blue as the new President and CEO, replacing Scott Brockman, who is retiring effective Dec. 31, 2023.

Blue currently serves as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer for the airport authority. He joined the airport in 2015 with more than 25 years of aviation experience.

Before Memphis, Blue was at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) as Deputy Airport Director and later Interim Airport Director. He also worked for 10 years in a number of roles, including Aviation Operations Manager, at Denver International Airport.

Blue also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Memphis Tourism and is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Memphis.

The board said in a news release Wednesday that during his time at MSCAA, Blue has overseen many projects, including the modernization of the B concourse, construction of MEM’s new Mission Support Center, and the new Centralized Deicing Facility (CDF).

“The MSCAA board understands the importance of the role the Airport Authority CEO plays in the Memphis community,” said Michael Keeney, Chairman of the MSCAA Board of Commissioners. “We engaged in extensive discussion and utilized a third-party firm to evaluate potential candidates, and Terry Blue clearly emerged as the ideal person to lead the Airport Authority. The board and our recruiting firm felt that he was the optimal candidate based on his combination of overall aviation and airport management experience, industry leadership, and his extensive familiarity with our airport’s operations.”