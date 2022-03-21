Here's what we know about Topgolf's possible plans to come to the Memphis area

The proposed 22-acre site is north of Aldi on Germantown Road and Highway 385 and just south of the Germantown city limits.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's looking more likely than ever that Memphis is getting a Topgolf entertainment complex — but will it be as big as other locations around the country or a smaller version?

Topgolf is known for catering to skilled golfers as well as people who've never golfed before. They have massive driving ranges, multi-story golf tees in climate-controlled bays and even microchipped balls that score themselves. They often feature league competitions, lots of food and drinks and family activities.

A source told ABC24 Anchor and Managing Editor Richard Ransom a known representative for Topgolf, Franklin Land Associates, filed an application for a permit with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Those land disturbance permits are required if more than four acres of land would be disturbed at the same time.

The proposed site in question would be much more than four acres. It's 22 acres and part of a 150-acre mixed-use development just north of Aldi on Germantown Road and Highway 385 and south of the Germantown city limits.

Topgolf has not confirmed or denied it has plans for a Memphis location.