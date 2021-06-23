Torchy's Tacos to hold grand opening Thursday at new East Memphis location

The first 100 people in line will get a limited-edition T-shirt, which gets you a year of free Green Chile Queso each time you wear it to the Memphis restaurant.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ newest taco joint is opening Thursday in East Memphis.

Torchy’s Tacos is a popular Austin, Texas-based restaurant, and is opening at 719 South Mendenhall Road. It’s the first location for the chain in Tennessee.

The first 100 people in line will get a limited-edition T-shirt, which gets you a year of free Green Chile Queso each time you wear it to the Memphis restaurant.

Torchy’s is also donating to its community partner, the Memphis Oral School for the Deaf, as part of it’s opening.

Read the full news release below:

Torchy’s Tacos, the popular Austin-based craft fast-casual taco brand, has announced its Memphis restaurant will officially open on Thursday, June 24. Located at 719 South Mendenhall Road, the opening marks the restaurant’s first location in Tennessee and its 92nd restaurant nationwide. In addition to dine-in service, the restaurant will offer delivery, pick-up and drive-thru service that will serve Torchy’s menu of Damn Good Tacos, Green Chile Queso and more.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Torchy’s Tacos was born in Austin, Texas in 2006, when a man with a dream bought a food trailer and a vibrant red Vespa. Torchy’s elevates the traditional street taco with unique flavor combinations made from scratch, with high-quality ingredients from around the world. Coined by Torchy’s earliest fans who could often be overheard saying, “Damn, these tacos are good,” Torchy’s lives to serve Damn Good food and enjoys supporting the communities it serves.

Torchy’s is celebrating the grand opening by offering the first 100 guests in line at 10 a.m. on opening day a limited-edition Torchy’s Restaurant Opening T-Shirt, which will grant the lucky Taco Junkie a year of free Green Chile Queso each time they wear their special shirt to the Memphis location.* Recipients will receive a free half-order of Green Chile Queso + Chips on opening day, in addition to their future visits for a year. Additionally, Torchy’s is proud to support the local community by making a donation to its community partner, the Memphis Oral School for the Deaf, as well as collecting donations from guests to the organization during the restaurant’s soft opening days.

“We’re proud to call Memphis home to our first Torchy’s Tacos in Tennessee and have been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and local support,” said G.J. Hart, CEO of Torchy’s Tacos. “We can’t wait to be a part of the local community and introduce Memphis taco junkies to our style of Damn Good tacos, queso and made-to-order margaritas.”

Memphians can enjoy delicious options like the Brushfire taco, Green Chile Queso and Torchy’s famed Taco of the Month in the 3,900-square-foot space or sip fresh-made margaritas and signature cocktails on the outdoor patio. At Torchy’s, every taco, queso and margarita is hand-crafted and made-to-order.

Highlights of the Memphis Torchy’s Tacos menu include:

Torchy’s Memphis is opening with safety measures in place, including frequent cleaning and sanitation, team member wellness checks, proper glove use and other steps to ensure guest and team member safety. Guests can use the all-new Torchy’s app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to get their taco fix with a tap and place pickup and delivery orders with contactless payment, right from their phone.

The restaurant’s dining room and drive-thru hours of operation are:

Sunday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Torchy’s Tacos is growing its footprint across the U.S. and now has 92 locations across 11 states, as well as a digital kitchen in Ohio.

*Offer is valid only at the Torchy’s Memphis location and expires one full year after the store opening date. Offer is good for a free HALF QUESO + CHIPS and can only be redeemed once per day on dine-in or takeout orders placed in the restaurant when guest is present wearing the Memphis Taco Junkie t-shirt. Cannot be redeemed on online or delivery orders.