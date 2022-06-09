MGM selling Tunica's Gold Strike casino in $450 million deal

At 32 stories tall, the gold tower was reported to be the tallest building in Mississippi when it was built.

LAS VEGAS — MGM Resorts International has agreed to sell the Gold Strike casino in Tunica to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC, for $450 million in cash.

According to a release, Gold Strike opened in 1994 and was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2005. At 32 stories tall, the gold tower was reported to be the tallest building in Mississippi when it was built.

"I want to thank all of our Gold Strike employees who have consistently delivered world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International. "Gold Strike is a wonderful property with a bright future ahead. Strategically, though, we decided to narrow our focus in Mississippi to a single resort – Beau Rivage – and dedicate more of our time and resources towards continuing to drive success at that leading, world-class resort and casino."