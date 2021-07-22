Two more hotels moving into downtown Memphis

The company said Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union in 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hilton hotels says it is bringing two new hotels to downtown Memphis, adding more than 300 hotel rooms to the area.

The company said Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton will open at The Walk on Union in 2023. The Walk on Union is a large mixed-use development being constructed at Union Avenue and 4th Street, near AutoZone Park.

Located in downtown Memphis on the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street, The Walk on Union sits across the street from AutoZone Park, a Minor League Baseball stadium and home to the Memphis Redbirds. In addition to 349 guest rooms across the two hotels, the property will feature more than 4,600 square feet of meeting and conference space, bringing additional opportunity to the city’s already strong offering for conference, summit and expo hosts. The hotels are a short walk from the iconic Beale Street, which will provide guests access to the top restaurants, bars, nightclubs, retailers and attractions in the area.

“We’re thrilled to see The Walk’s hospitality offerings take shape,” said David Dlugolenski Jr., managing partner of Sagestone Partners. “The development will not only serve as an attraction for out-of-town visitors, but as a centralized location for catalytic connectivity in the city’s downtown. We look forward to continuing to announce transformational developments, like this partnership with Hilton, as we work to create opportunity that will revive the soul of Downtown Memphis.”

Situated on Union Avenue, Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown will offer 166 guest rooms and be one of the first properties to open under Tempo, Hilton’s newest stylish and contemporary lifestyle brand, which offers thoughtfully designed accommodations to help guests relax and recharge. The property will feature inspiring public spaces, state-of-the-art facilities with product experiences from Peloton and Precor, a unit of Peloton, flexible meeting and working spaces, as well as premium culinary options, such as an inviting bar and restaurant experience that will offer indoor and outdoor seating. The property will also offer a walk-up service counter for on-the-go travelers.

In addition to Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown, Embassy Suites by Hilton Memphis Downtown will provide guests with incredible views of downtown Memphis from any of the 183 spacious two-room suites, as well as access to amenities including free made-to-order breakfast, complimentary drinks and snacks during the nightly evening reception, a pool and 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio, balance and weight training equipment. E’terie Bar and Grill – a full-service bar and fast-casual dining offering – will serve as the hotel’s social hub, and the Gourmet Market will offer grab-and-go options. The hotel will also boast a comfortable and contemporary American-style restaurant, Brickstones.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in Memphis and to partner with The Walk on Union and Sagestone Partners to add to the soul of this historic city with the addition of Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites by Hilton,” said John Koshivos, vice president and managing director of development, Hilton. “These brands will deliver a unique value proposition for owners and developers while enhancing the guest experience and appealing to a variety of travelers in and to this vibrant city.”

The Walk on Union will connect Memphis with the future by helping transform the downtown area, serving as a long-needed catalyst to accelerate innovation for the city’s economic future. In addition, the project is poised to create thousands of jobs from groundbreaking to grand opening and will be the largest mixed-use development in the region. Phase 1 of work is estimated at $376 million.

Visit memphiswalk.com for more information. As a federally designated Opportunity Zone development, with Innovation Zone and Transportation Corridor efforts emerging, The Walk will serve as a natural nexus of live, work and play supporting the city’s business corridor, stadiums, cultural historic treasures and globally renowned health care centers.