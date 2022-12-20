Union representing FedEx pilots claims company is 'dragging its feet' on new contract

In response, FedEx said, "These negotiations are a normal part of our business and have no impact on our service."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int’l (ALPA) are putting the Memphis-based company on blast, complaining the company is failing to deliver a new comprehensive contract.

ALPA said the pilots have been in negotiations with FedEx since May 2021. They placed a full-page ad in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal, saying, “FedEx has squandered time and opportunity to bring forth a satisfactory comprehensive proposal to its pilots. Meanwhile, other airline pilot groups have reached agreements with their pilots bringing badly needed post-pandemic stability.”

“FedEx was profitable before the pandemic, became historically profitable during the pandemic, and remains solidly profitable today,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of ALPA’s FedEx pilot group, in a news release. “Now is the time for FedEx to significantly invest in the future success of our company with an industry-leading pilot contract that recognizes the vast contributions and sacrifices we made to the success of this corporation. We must be able to attract the best pilots needed to continue operating reliably in this challenging environment to deliver the world on time.”

ABC24 reached out to FedEx for a response to the pilots claims. They sent us the following statement: