Virtual career fair planned for Memphis area military, veterans, and spouses

MilitaryX is hosting the career fair online on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Virtual career fair is planned for this month for Memphis area military members, veterans, and spouses.

MilitaryX is hosting the career fair online on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The organization said more than 25 employers will be taking part, including CVS, Ford Motor, AT&T, and more.

Applicants are encouraged to upload resumes ahead of time so the employers will have access to it. They may be reviewed before the actual event so specific chats and interviews can be set up.