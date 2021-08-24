Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses

The nation’s largest retailer says it will use contract workers and even drones to pick up products directly from other retailers for home delivery.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is commercializing its delivery service, helping businesses of all sizes deliver products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours.

The nation’s largest retailer says it will use contract workers and even drones to pick up products directly from other retailers and then deliver them to customers’ doorsteps with Walmart GoLocal.

The shift pits Walmart against the likes of Uber, DoorDash and other delivery services.

It comes as Walmart increasingly moves to expand its sources of profits and revenues beyond its core retail businesses.

The creation of a new line of business extends its expertise in delivering goods to customers to businesses of all sizes.

“In an era where customers have come to expect speed and reliability, it’s more important than ever for businesses to work with a service provider that understands a merchant’s needs,” said John Furner, president and CEO, Walmart U.S. “Walmart has spent years building and scaling commerce capabilities that support our network of more than 4,700 stores and we look forward to helping other businesses have access to the same reliable, quality and low-cost services.”

This includes delivery on a range of assortment, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying timelines.