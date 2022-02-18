Behind the scenes of Southland Casino Racing's big expansion project

Southland officials said the construction on the new casino complex is on schedule to open in the spring. The hotel will follow later in the year.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Southland Casino Racing is expanding, and Friday they gave a behind-the-scenes look at what’s being done at the popular destination.

There will be 2,400 slot machines and 60 live game tables in the new complex. Officials said there will also be new dining options, a larger buffet, a larger steakhouse, new fry house and coffee shop, and a new VIP player lounge.

Parking is also being expanded and includes a new covered garage with more than 1,200 spaces.

The high-rise hotel will have 300 rooms, including 60 to 70 suites and 12 penthouse suites at the top.

