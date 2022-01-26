No Whataburger for Collierville... for now

The popular fast-food chain withdrew it's application for a site in the town, blaming traffic in the location.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video above is from July 2021.

Sorry Whataburger fans. The poplar fast-food chain is not coming to Collierville… at least for now.

A Town of Collierville spokesperson told ABC 24 Wednesday they received a letter from the Whataburger corporate team on January 14, 2022, withdrawing their application for the site which was planned for W Poplar Ave and Market Blvd.

The Collierville Planning Division said the letter stated traffic was the primary concern. They said because the site was in a high traffic area, the fast-food restaurant would not have the access points they wanted.

Collierville officials said the letter stated that Whataburger would contact them in the future if they found another ‘suitable location.’

The chain has four other locations in the works for the Greater Memphis area.