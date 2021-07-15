Whataburger is now hiring managers and operating partners for 5 - yes, 5 - locations in the Mid-South

Whataburger announced it is planning to open a total of 5 locations across the Mid-South by early 2023.

Whataburger has announced it is planning to open a total of 5 – yes 5 – locations in the Mid-South by early 2023.

And now they are looking to hire for the locations. To prepare for the openings, Whataburger is hiring for positions such as Restaurant Manager and Operating Partner. Team Leaders and Team Members hiring will begin in the fall.

It was only a matter of time before Whataburger answered the call of fans in the greater Memphis area. 2022 will be the year.

Known for serving up a little fun alongside its famous burgers and extraordinary customer service, Whataburger plans its first Memphis-area restaurants in these locations:

Goodman & Getwell, Southaven, MS – early 2022

Goodman & Airways, Southaven, MS – mid 2022

SWQ Stage Rd & N Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN – mid 2022

Germantown Pkwy & Macon Rd., Cordova, TN – late 2022

NWQ W Poplar Ave & Market Blvd. Collierville, TN – early 2023

A series of local events will be held to celebrate the new locations.

Along with new restaurants, Whataburger also will bring exciting career opportunities for leaders in the community. Hiring in the greater Memphis area begins this month for positions such as Restaurant Manager and Operating Partner. Hiring for Team Leaders and Team Members will begin in the fall.

“At Whataburger, we believe a great customer experience starts with an exceptional employee experience, which is why we’re looking for caring leaders who can motivate and reward teams,” said Pam Nemec, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Brand Culture. “We compensate well and have a robust training program to teach the skills needed. Even without restaurant experience, leaders can succeed at Whataburger with the right attitude and leadership ability.”

Whataburger Operating Partners are the heart and soul of the brand. They are business leaders who run multimillion-dollar restaurants and have fun doing it. Why? Because they are empowered to tap into their entrepreneurial spirit to get the job done.

Operating Partners have a natural ability to inspire and rally their teams – while at the same time developing the next generation of leaders. They also are the face of Whataburger in their communities, connecting and creating relationships with local schools, businesses and nonprofits. You’ll find Whataburger Operating Partners on your city’s football fields, your local chamber boards and at corporate networking events.

Whataburger makes sure Operating Partners share in the success of the business by paying an average of six figures or more, including bonuses of up to 150 percent of their target incentive. And the company also cares about quality of life. While Whataburger is open 24/7 to serve guests, its Operating Partners enjoy a five-day workweek. This allows many to coach their kids’ sports teams, volunteer for their favorite nonprofit or make time for the things they love to do outside the office. Whataburger Family Members work hard and play hard!

Managers have the potential to earn up to $60,000 a year (based on both market and performance).

Both positions receive competitive health, dental and vision benefits, paid vacation and 401(k) benefits.

The company plans to hire more than 530 new employees in the greater Memphis area by the end of 2021. Total local employment will reach 930 by the end of 2022. By joining the Whataburger Family, employees automatically are placed into Whataburger’s Restaurant Career Development Program, putting them on the path to growth from day one. Those interested in working at Whataburger can get information on the company’s competitive benefits and salaries, opportunities for career advancement and other employee resources for growth and development at whataburger.com/careers.

“Since joining Whataburger 12 ago, I can say that working at Whataburger offers so much opportunity for career advancement and personal fulfillment,” said Whataburger Regional Director Aaron Valdez. “Our employees, who we call Family Members, are the heart and soul of our brand. I know there are a lot of wonderful people in the greater Memphis area who we’d love to have join the Whataburger Family, and I encourage them to apply.”

Founded more than 70 years ago, Whataburger now has more than 850 locations across 10 states, operating 24/7, 364 days a year. Whataburger is best known for its signature, fresh-never-frozen beef burgers – available 24 hours a day. Its breakfast menu, available from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., features items including the fan-favorite Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Breakfast on a Bun. Whataburger’s famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup are also well-loved by customers and available online and in some grocery stores.