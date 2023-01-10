Whataburger opens Thursday in the Wolfchase area in Memphis

The location in the 2800 block of Germantown Pkwy. opens Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only for now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whataburger is opening its newest Memphis area location Thursday in the Wolfchase area.

The location in the 2800 block of Germantown Pkwy. opens Jan. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. It will open with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.

“We are honored by the warm welcome we have received and encourage locals to visit their new hometown location as we continue to expand and serve this thriving community,” said Operating Partner Chartise Mills in a news release. “Our dedicated team of Family Members looks forward to offering guests a chance to enjoy the great Whataburger experience, including our extensive menu of bold flavors, made to order, fresh and hot with a side of extraordinary hospitality.”