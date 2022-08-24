Expect lines as Whataburger opens its second new Mid-South store

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Excitement is in the air. Whataburger is opening its second store in Southaven, Mississippi.
The company said the new store at 6829 Getwell Rd. N in Southaven opened Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. This comes just a few weeks after Whataburger opened its first Mid-South store in years at 176 Goodman Rd. E, also in Southaven.
Whataburger previously announced it was planning to open a total of four locations in the Mid-South by late 2022. Those announced are:
- Goodman & Getwell, Southaven, MS
- Goodman & Airways, Southaven, MS
- SWQ Stage Rd & N Germantown Pkwy Memphis, TN – late 2022
- Germantown Pkwy & Macon Rd., Cordova, TN – late 2022
A location had been planned for Collierville as well, but the application for the site was withdrawn.
525 employees are expected to be hired to staff the stores by years-end.
“We’re thrilled to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Memphis,” said Whataburger Senior Market Leader Jon Barideaux in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to serve our friends and neighbors in Southaven.”