Here's where to apply for one of 400 seasonal UPS jobs in Memphis starting at $21 an hour this holiday season

UPS said they expect to hire more than 400 seasonal workers in the Memphis area, covering all areas from seasonal delivery drivers, commercial driver's license (CDL) drivers and package handlers. Seasonal hourly pay rates start at $21 per hour for package handlers and driver helpers, and $23 per hour for delivery drivers.