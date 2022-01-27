HOT DOG! Wienerschnitzel franchise is coming to Arkansas

Wienerschnitzel announced it will build 20 new restaurants throughout the state over the next 12 years.

ARKANSAS, USA — The world’s largest hot dog franchise is coming to Arkansas!

According to Business Wire, Wienerschnitzel announced the signing of an exclusive development agreement with Tejas Dogs, LLC, to build 20 new restaurants throughout the state over the next 12 years.

The Tejas Dogs agreement follows a separate 20-unit announcement by the brand in 2020 to develop throughout Louisiana and paves the way for Wienerschnitzel to further expand its iconic quick-service footprint throughout Southern and Midwestern states.

The company said there are already plans to begin building three stores in northwest Arkansas to jumpstart the development schedule.

“With personal roots in Arkansas paired with our extensive business experience, we found the perfect match with Wienerschnitzel and their unique franchise model,” said Brian Shinall, Business Manager for Tejas Dogs. “As we examined many QSR diversification opportunities for our business portfolio, Wienerschnitzel captured our attention with its recipe for success spanning six decades, including low food costs, simple operations, strong corporate support and the entirely underserved markets in Arkansas; and let’s not forget America’s love of hot dogs.”