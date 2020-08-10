Williams-Sonoma is still looking for seasonal workers for its Olive Branch location

The next event will be this coming Saturday, October 10 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. This event is the latest hiring event to fill up to 3,000 season peak part time jobs will need to be filled. There are still 2,500 jobs available to meet the need. And, many seasonal workers will be hired on full time after the holidays, as many as 10% of them.



At its last event held on September 12, Williams-Sonoma hosted 524 people, offered 480 jobs, and hired 460 people. 92 percent of those who attended were offered jobs with 88 percent of them being hired.



This hiring event will also be at Williams-Sonoma’s office in Olive Branch. The Olive Branch location is at 7755 Polk Lane, Olive Branch, MS.



Once again, to comply with social distancing and other COVID-19 protective measures, interested applicants are asked to fill out applications online in advance at wsapplymemphis.com. Those who arrive and have not filled out an application in advance will be asked to fill out an application on their phone in their car before being able to interview.