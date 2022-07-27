Memphis-based Wiseacre Brewing to launch beers in Texas

Wiseacre's Tiny Bomb Pilsner and other year-round beers will be available in Texas in August 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based Wiseacre Brewing Company is bringing its beers to the Lone Star State!

The brewery announced plans Wednesday to launch statewide distribution in Texas in August 2022.

Three of Wiseacre’s year-round beers, Bow Echo Hazy IPA, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, and the Tiny Bomb Pilsner, as well as a rotating seasonal beer lineup (which currently features Oktoberfest), will be available at throughout Texas, including close to 200 H-E-B locations in the four major metro areas of the state, a release said.

Tiny Bomb, which is currently the #6 Craft Pilsner in the United States, is expected to make a particularly big splash in Texas.

“We’ve heard from our partners at Dynamo and from other friends in Texas that Texans love Pilsner…but we’ve got a hidden advantage in making ours,” said Davin Bartosch, Wiseacre brewmaster and co-founder. “Memphis’ soft water - which has been called “the sweetest water in the country” - is very similar to the water of Plzen, Czech Republic, the water that birthed the original Pilsners in the 1800s. Tiny Bomb marries that perfect Memphis water with German pilsner malt and local wildflower honey for a flavor profile that complements every Texas delicacy and a super clean finish that’s needed in this Southern heat.”

Wiseacre is sold in 17 states - Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and now Texas - and Washington, D.C.

Wiseacre built a state-of-the-art production facility in downtown Memphis in 2020 that nearly quintupled its previous capacity.