MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ford plans to unveil its new Bronco Saturday in Memphis in honor of Pride Month.

The SUV is wrapped in an eye-catching Pride-themed exterior and gold glitter.

It will be on display at Robert Church Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with plans to join the Memphis Pride Fest parade at 1 p.m.

The Memphis Pride event is the first of many where the one-of-a-kind Bronco will make an appearance this summer.