How to get more bang for your bucks this Thanksgiving

According to food economist Rodney Holcomb, turkey alone jumped 25% from last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away and people are starting to put together their holiday menus. However for some, inflation is throwing a wrench in many budgets.

Over the past year, the prices for several basic food items have increased from the issue. According to food economist Rodney Holcomb, turkey alone jumped 25% from last year.

To help, some major grocery chains are cutting the prices of some Thanksgiving staples. ABC24 compared the prices of some classic sides at Wal-Mart, Aldi and Kroger to see where shoppers could have the biggest bang for their buck. In each store we bought an apple pie, instant mash potatoes for eight, a pound of cranberries, a pound of green beans, two cans of crescent rolls, and a box of stuffing/dressing.

Mashed potatoes cost around $2.50, but the Great Value brand was nearly a dollar cheaper at Wal-Mart. Apple pie did not see much difference between stores, costing either $5 or $6, though Wal-Mart also had the cheapest at $4.98.

Aldi had the cheapest stuffing at 99 cents, Kroger had the next cheapest at $1.20, and Wal-Mart at $2.00. Aldi also had the cheapest cranberries at 99 cents a pound, Wal-Mart follows at $1.50 and Kroger at $2.50.

For around a pound of green beans, your best bet is Kroger at $1.69, followed by Wal-Mart at $1.75 a pound and $2.99 at Aldi.

At the register Wal-Mart takes the savings overall, everything we bought at Wal-Mart cost $16.60 versus $20.20 at Aldi and $22.07 at Kroger.

However, what could change the price overall is the price of the star player of Thanksgiving day, the turkey. The average size of a turkey on Thanksgiving is 15 pounds according to the University of Illinois. Kroger has the most expensive at $1.79/lb or $26.85 for an average turkey. This is followed by Aldi who is selling turkeys for $1.07/lb or $16.05 for an average sized turkey. Wal-Mart, however, is selling a wide range of priced turkeys, but it is possible to find one for 98 cents/lb, meaning you could find a Thanksgiving turkey for under $15.