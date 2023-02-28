Collierville utility employee fired after residents see higher-than-usual bills

Collierville officials said some residents' bills had water and sewer fees nearly double what they had been in previous months.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Town of Collierville said a utility employee has been fired after residents began receiving higher-than-usual bills.

According to Collierville leaders, residents began complaining about the high bills in mid-February, some showing water and sewer fees nearly double what they had been in previous months. Officials said some residents were affected over a two-month period.

The utility division conducted an investigation looking for possible causes, which it said included possible incorrect meter readings or software or broken meter issues. Instead, officials said they found an employee “was neglecting his responsibility to read utility meters.” They said the worker was fired.

Officials said because the meter readings were “inaccurately recorded as zero usage per household,” those residents were charged a base amount for water usage.

Utility officials said they are working to get accurate meter readings.

Residents can check their utility account and look at previous bills at nwesuite.colliervilletn.gov/eSuite.Utilities.