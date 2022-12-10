What you need to know when seeking treatment for yourself or loved ones for addiction

ABC24 spoke with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South about what people should know when finding a treatment center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For those battling addiction, finding treatment that works can make all the difference. But experts warn, it pays to research companies providing referrals and treatments so those in such a vulnerable place are not taken advantage of.

The Federal Trade Commission recently secured a $3.8 million civil judgement against one Florida company called R360. The FTC said the owner claimed they would connect people with the best handpicked treatment centers. People would call an 800 number and speak with a specialist for a referral to a treatment facility, based on their needs.

But the FTC said R360’s owner decided which treatment centers would join its network, despite having no educational or professional experience making him qualified to do so. The FTC said the treatment centers paid to be part of the network and for each referral, and callers would be routed to a treatment facility without an actual assessment of their needs.

According to the FTC, there was no attempt to determine of residential or outpatient treatment was appropriate, and people who ended up in the wrong facility could end up unable to enroll or able to seek other treatment.

What should one do when seeking a treatment center for addiction?

The FTC recommends:

Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's hotline at 800-662-HELP (4357). You'll get live help for free 24/7 every day of the year in English and Spanish.