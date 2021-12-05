At IKEA, Black Friday is Green Friday all month long

IKEA's Green Friday is making it easier for customers to shop while thinking about the planet.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — IKEA is wanting to become a ecofriendly business by 2030. To take a step towards that goal, 33 IKEA stores, including the Memphis location, are participating in the national launch of the Buy Back & Resell service from November 1 – December 5, 2021 to celebrate Green Friday all month.

IKEA members will have the opportunity to sell back their gently used IKEA furniture in exchange for in-store credit and give their furniture a second chance to be resold through the store's AS-IS section. This would provide an even more sustainable and affordable option for the many people.

In addition to the Buy Back & Resell service, IKEA Memphis will be launching a Sustainable Living Shop this month which will be a dedicated section for customers to find inspiration and shop for sustainable products. Lastly, to round out November, IKEA will also be offering IKEA members discounts on sustainable home solutions and food products with sustainability certifications from November 26 – 29, 2021 in stores.