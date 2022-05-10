How AT&T's upgrade for 911 services could help save lives

The company said the service will be live in Tennessee by the end of May, and will rollout nationwide in June.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AT&T is rolling out a first-of-its-kind 911 upgrade that the company said will make it easier for emergency services to find and send help to wireless callers.

The company said the service will be live in Tennessee by the end of May, and will rollout nationwide in June.

AT&T said 80% of 911 calls are made from mobile devices. The new "locate before route" feature uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise location for people who call 911 from a cell phone.

Company leaders said the technology helps narrow down the location of a wireless caller from several miles to within 50 yards.