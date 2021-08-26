Attention Collierville residents: Your utility bills are delayed due to printing issues

Right now, the printer is running about 11 days behind the usual billing cycle.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville wants to alert citizens that utility bills are running behind due to an issue with the printer.

According to a news release, Collierville officials said a vendor who prints the town’s utility bills closed the branch they used. So there is now a delay while a new branch begins to fulfill the town’s needs.

Collierville said the payment period will be extended for affected billing cycles and penalty dates adjusted as needed.

Collierville said an alternate printer will be used beginning August 26, 2021 and the bills will look different from usual. Bills will be mailed to all customers, including those with e-bills, while the primary vendor works to make the changes.

For more information, you can call Collierville’s Utilities Customer Service Representatives at 901-457-2240 or email utilities@colliervilletn.gov.