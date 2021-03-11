Auto windshield companies struggle with glass shortages

A national glass shortage means delays and increased costs for auto glass repairs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shortages are becoming a seemingly popular issue these days, and now if you need your windshield or car door replaced, be prepared to wait months glass is becoming harder to find and more expensive to purchase.

Chris Eden, the Owner of Eden Auto Glass and Tint which is located in Southeast Memphis, said various factories and manufacturers have had to put a stop or slow down glass production, making it extremely difficult for auto shops to meet demands. He said 50% of his business comes from people needing to fix glass that’s broken or cracked.

"We can't get probably 40 to 50% of the windshield or door glasses people call in for and within this area," Eden said.

Supply shortages don’t help the situation, but neither does a rash of car burglaries. Eden said the glass shortage is especially tough since there's a lot of break-ins. In fact, two weeks ago more than a dozen cars were broken into at the Hogan Truck Leasing and Rental in Southeast Memphis. Eden said crime sprees like that sometimes has him turning customers away.

"It use to be, if I had to order it out of town I can get it within a week a two and I can tell you the month and time it's going to come in, now I can't even tell you the month it's going to come in," he said;

Not only is glass hard to find but Eden said the price shot up by nearly 40%. He said last year, the average cost for a new windshield, before labor fees, was $150. Now, that price can cost more than $200. Some companies even increased their labor fees due to the labor shortage.

"There's nothing I can do about it. My prices have just gone up because of my material cost," he said.