Here's what is being done to address a baby formula shortage

The Infant Nutrition Council of America says supply chain shortages is to blame.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baby formula is getting harder to find for many parents.

Slowly over the last couple of months, supply has dwindled. The Infant Nutrition Council of America says supply chain shortages is to blame.

Experts said before the pandemic, major formula brands were in stock about 95% of the time. But for some companies, that dropped to as low as 75%.

Powdered formula is the one many can't find. Major retailers like Walgreens, Amazon, CVS, and Target said they're working with suppliers to cover customer demand.

The Infant Nutrition Council of America wrote in a statement on its website: “Members of the Infant Nutrition Council of America want to reassure parents and caregivers that there is infant formula available to meet their needs. Manufacturers have increased production and are working with retailers and government agencies to help ensure availability and continued access to infant formula.

There have been reports of an increase in demand in certain areas and limits on purchases in some locations. Parents are encouraged to keep a 10-day to two-week supply of infant formula on hand and avoid unnecessary stockpiling. In order to help ensure all parents and caregivers are able to obtain the formula they need.”

