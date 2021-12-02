Connect the Dots: Now's the time to act before weather damages your home

Below-freezing temperatures are sticking around. The Better Business Bureau said cold, ice, and possible snow could do a number to your home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arctic air, ice, and now the threat of snow. You know what that means for the Mid-South.

While you are thinking about your milk and bread, the Better Business Bureau wants to make sure you don't forget about your home and possible repairs you might need because of winter damage.

Local 24 was on the scene Thursday after wild weather downed trees and power lines. Homes and vehicles were damaged.

The blast of cold air will bring a new threat: frozen pipes.

"It's good to start by getting recommendations from friends and family about contractors they have used," said Randy Hutchinson, BBB of the Mid-South president.

Hutchinson also recommended searching for the names and numbers of licensed and accredited plumbers, restoration companies, and tree services right now, before their services are needed.

"Now would be a great time to check out businesses in these industries – before you have an immediate need and while you have power,” Hutchinson said. “You can access these lists 24 hours a day on our website from your computer, tablet or smartphone.”

Hutchinson said if your pipes burst, there are steps that each homeowner should take.

Turn off the water valve.

Call your insurance agent to file a claim.

Take pictures of the water damage in your home.

Toss, clean, or thoroughly dry wet items to prevent mold.

The BBB also encourages you to avoid companies that show up to your door, unsolicited. Watch out for price gouging. Shop around to get competitive bids. Check references and licensing requirements.

Hutchinson said, whatever you do, never pay in for repairs in advance and never pay in cash.