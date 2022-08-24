x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Consumer

What you need to know about Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams

In Operation Eagle Sweep, the FBI and partner agencies arrested 65 people in the U.S. and overseas who they said stole millions of dollars.

More Videos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a recent crackdown called Operation Eagle Sweep, the FBI and partner agencies arrested 65 people in the U.S. and overseas who they said stole millions of dollars from businesses in Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams.

According to the FBI, BEC scams target employees of businesses that use wire transfers. The scammers hack company’s email accounts or will spoof email addresses to send out what appears to be legitimate requests for wire transfers. The bank accounts, however, are controlled by the scammers.

The FBI said the same groups will often also target individuals, many times when dealing with real estate or the elderly.

ABC24 spoke with Daniel Irwin from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Mid-South to find out what this means for consumers and the public.

RELATED: Facebook does not have a lottery promotion. This is a common scam.

RELATED: Cambodia says it's helping foreigners scammed by traffickers

RELATED: 5 ways to protect yourself from a job scam

RELATED: No, you don’t need a ‘Tennessee Certificate of Existence’ as a business or organization in the state

RELATED: Did you get an offer for a government grant without applying for one? It’s a scam.

RELATED: What parents need to know about an FTC settlement with weight loss app aimed at children

RELATED: Yes, unsolicited texts offering money for putting advertisements on cars are scams

RELATED: Buyer beware: be on the lookout for cryptocurrency scams

RELATED: ScamStop 901 campaign aims to prevent scams targeting Mid-South seniors

RELATED: 'Consumers are out of patience': Explaining the FCC's latest steps against robocalls

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out