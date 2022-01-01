What consumers need to know about buying contacts lenses online

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) about the laws around the sale of contacts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Halloween approaches, many people may be looking to reinvent their look or add to their costume with contact lenses. But there’s a lot to know about what someone can and can’t buy online when it comes to contacts.

There are a lot of rules around prescribing and selling contact lenses. Find the full list of requirements for both at https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/resources/contact-lens-rule-guide-prescribers-sellers.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently settled charges against Vision Path, an online seller of Hubble contact lenses. The company was fined $3.5 million for failing to obtain and verify prescriptions and switching out Hubble Lenses for the kind a doctor actually prescribed. Read more at https://www.ftc.gov/news-events/news/press-releases/2022/01/vision-path-inc-online-seller-hubble-lenses-settles-charges-it-violated-contact-lens-rule-ftc-act.