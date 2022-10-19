Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns about scammers using its name

ABC24 spoke with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) about what consumers need to watch out for to avoid becoming a victim.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued an alert about crooks using its name and imagery to steal money from people, particularly older vulnerable adults.

Here’s how the scam works

Someone claiming to be with the CFPB sends a message claiming the receiver is eligible to participate in a class-action lawsuit payout or that the person won a lottery or sweepstakes.

The message could come by way of phone, mail, email, text message, or social media.

To collect the money, the scammer will claim taxes or an upfront fee must be paid.

They will pressure the target and may threaten an investigation if a payment isn’t made.

If someone does pay, the scammers come back with reasons they need even more money.

The BBB said people have lost thousands of dollars in the scam.

What consumers need to know:

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is not involved in lotteries, sweepstakes or class-action lawsuits.

While emails may look official, check the sender’s address – they probably are not from a ‘.gov.’

Under certain circumstances, the CFPB will send payments to consumers harmed by companies involved in its enforcement actions, but they will never require a fee to receive the money.

The CFPB will not ask for personal information.