What you need to know about credit scores and how to improve yours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A credit score determines a person’s ability to get a loan or credit card and the interest rate they’ll pay. But it can also impact other important transactions and activities in a person’s life.

ABC 24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South about all things related to credit scores, and what everyone should know.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, “a credit score is a number that represents a rating of how likely you are to repay a loan and make the payments on time. Lenders calculate your credit score using information in your credit report, like your history of repaying money you borrowed, the types of loans you’ve had, how long you have had a particular line of credit or loan, and how much total debt you owe.”

Many different types of companies can pull credit scores.

Landlords use them to determine the likelihood someone will pay rent.

Insurance companies use them to predict whether someone might file a claim.

Utility companies may require a deposit if a score isn't high enough.

So what can someone do to get a good credit score?

The best advice is to:

Pay bills on time.

Don't open too many accounts in a short period of time and don't become overindebted.

Manage credit card and other accounts responsibly; keep balances low.

Learn more about credit scores from the Federal Trade Commission HERE.