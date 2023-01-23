How a Mid-South technician is helping young & old learn the basic of electronics

“They learn how to do the repairs themselves, and also it teaches them from being ripped off by people who come in to do repairs for them,” said Joseph Oliver Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Learning how things work can save people money or even highlight a new career path. Now one class is helping Mid-Southerner get back to basics when it comes to electronics.

Joseph Oliver Jr. is a technician for Bluff City Electronics who decided to help the community by holding classes at the Whitehaven Library every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

“This is called a basics electronics class,” said Oliver. “When they leave, they are expected to learn all about the basics about electricity and electronics. And once you learn the basics you branch off of that. Whether you want to become an engineer or whatever. But you have to have the basics.”

The class has been going on for eight years, for young and old.

“They learn how to do the repairs themselves, and also it teaches them from being ripped off by people who come in to do repairs for them,” said Oliver.

“To me it is a great benefit because I can save money by doing my stuff there in my home. The first year I took the class my refrigerator went out and I was able to fix that and save me a bunch of money,” said J.C. Hall. “I don’t know any other class that I have gone to that I enjoy as much as I do this class here.”

“I have quite a few ladies here that do their own repairs on their fans. They put their fans in and they’re able to realize when they’re being taken. Even when they go to buy a product. They know how to check the dates. They know how to check the amperage. They know how to ask the questions that’s going to benefit them and make sure this equipment is going to do what they needed to do,” said Oliver.

The class never ends. When they reach an ending point, it starts all over again.

“I’ve always been a person, a curious person, wanted to learn as much as I could,” said Henry Ford Jr. “Electricity was and has been one of those things that I’ve always wondered just how it worked.”

“This is a free class, and I don’t know of any other place that you can get this kind of knowledge for free,” said Hall.

“I intend to keep coming as long as there is a class here,” said Ford.