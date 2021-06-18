Expert shoppers hip you to Amazon Prime Day sale tips

In 2020, shoppers garnering $1.4 billion in savings during Amazon Prime day with 175 million products sold.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The countdown to Amazon Prime Day is on. June 21st through 22nd many of you will log on and check-out with millions of products offered by the shipping giant.

Traditional summer savings events like Memorial and Labor Day sales have been eclipsed by Amazon Prime Say.

The cyber-sales event first started in July 2015 promising mega savings.

We turned to the experts, like Christie Barclay for some tips to help you get the max out of your shopping experience so you don't max out your accounts.

"It's like Christmas in July. Black Friday in June," said Barclay.

She has already cashed in on Amazon Prime Say deals even before the official sale starts June 21st.

"It is an online shopping extravaganza many people have waited many months for," said Barclay.

Barclay can sniff out a bargain.

Black Friday?

That's amateur night for her, but it remains a family tradition.

Barclay has a strategic approach to bargaining a deal all the way down to the basement price.

Like this savvy shopper, you can get your hands on some early bird items.

"I don't know whether you can see behind me. I got a Ring camera and the Echo for half price just earlier this week."

At regular price that bundle would have cost $289. Barclay only paid $159.

First thing to know to get in on the deals you've got to be a member of Amazon Prime.

"But. If you don't have a membership don't despair. Amazon is offering 30 day trial memberships."

In 2020, shoppers garnering $1.4 billion in savings during Amazon Prime day with 175 million products sold.

Want to make sure you're all set for Prime Day? Learn how to check your membership settings in the Amazon app and prepare for our favorite day of the year! Download the Amazon app to get started: https://t.co/EaAjtbEhcI pic.twitter.com/AeAd6AMWWG — Amazon (@amazon) June 12, 2021

This year's full slate of deals are yet to be revealed.

"But we do know it's guaranteed some of the best deals are going to be on the Amazon owned products. We're talking about the Echo, Alexa, Ring. Those products are going to be deeply discounted," said Barclay.

Ten-percent, 40-percent, even 50-percent in some cases."

"How do you know what is a really good deal, what's the best deal or what should you pass by and wait for a later day?"

Some of Barclays expert tips...check out competing sales from stores like Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

You may find a better price on the same item.. then keep an eye on what you want.