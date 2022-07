ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South about the lawsuit and found out what consumers need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Trade Commission is suing fast food chain Burgerim, accusing the company and its owner of convincing people to invest by buying franchises that were doomed to fail.

