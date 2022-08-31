x
Can't seem to cancel that subscription? How the FTC is cracking down on companies

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) about what consumers need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For anyone who has found themselves stuck with subscription services they can’t seem to shake, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is fighting back.

The FTC is cracking down on practices known as "dark patterns," which websites and apps use to trap consumers into subscription services they don't want or are not easily able cancel.

The FTC warned companies that they will face legal action if their sign-up process does not provide clear, up-front information, if they don’t obtain consumers’ informed consent, and if they don’t make cancellation easy.

Read more about dark patterns and what the FTC requires of businesses HERE.

Report fraud, scams, and bad business practices at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

