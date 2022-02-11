What you need to know before signing up for health insurance during ACA open enrollment

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) about some ways to avoid getting stuck in a phony insurance plan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health care and health insurance are complicated, which makes them ripe for scammers to exploit.

ABC24 spoke with Randy Hutchinson from the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South (BBB) about some ways to avoid getting stuck in a phony insurance plan.

Recently, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) took action against a company it said misrepresented the value and coverage of its health insurance plan.

FTC case against Benefytt Technologies

The FTC said Benefytt Technologies and affiliated companies, including telemarketers and lead generators, marketed health insurance plans they claimed met the requirements of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare).

The company operated websites with names like ‘Obamacareplans’. The FTC said many people who bought health insurance from Benefytt later found out they had little to no coverage at all. They said people weren’t able to schedule a doctor's appointment or fill a prescription and were left with hundreds to thousands of dollars in medical bills.

The FTC said Benefytt also charged for other services like accident insurance or fitness plans which consumers didn't know about or thought were included the basic policy.

The FTC said Benefytt also called many people whose numbers were on the Do Not Call Registry, and made it hard for people to cancel their policies.

What consumers need to know

Keep in mind, qualified ACA plans must offer specified benefits, including preventive care, coverage for pre-existing conditions at no extra charge, and a cap on out-of-pocket expenses.

Remember to compare plans, coverage, and prices at a trusted source. HealthCare.gov and state marketplaces are the first stop for information about ACA-compliant health insurance coverage.

Research any company offering health coverage or products. Search online for the name of the company plus "complaint," "scam," or "fraud." Read reviews and check with the state insurance commissioner's office to find out if there are complaints. Also, check them out with the BBB.