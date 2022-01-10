Injection mold firm to expand its operations in Tennessee

Parkway has 10 facilities in the United States and Mexico.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An injection molding company plans to expand its operations in Tennessee through a $5.7 million investment expected to create another 160 jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says the job growth at the Parkway Products facility in Greeneville will occur over a five-year period.

The project will add several lines and aid in buying and installing of new assets, tooling costs, and space.

