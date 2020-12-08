Kroger Delta Division recalls cheese dips because of possible health risk

The cheese dips have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM KROGER DELTA DIVISION

Kroger Delta Division is recalling cheese dips sold in our deli departments because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e.,infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

Out of an abundance of caution, these items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed toKroger Customer Connect at (800)576-4377.

Kroger Delta Division has 101 stores in five states including West Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kentucky (Murray, Paducah) and Missouri (Poplar Bluff).