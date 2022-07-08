It's an idea new to the Mid-South. Instead of going to a brick-and-mortar store or shopping online, now, the store can come to you—fully stocked and on the go.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A Little Rock business owner started thinking outside the box and decided she wanted to bring her store right to your front door.

Jasmine Wiggins owns Miracle Creations Mobile Boutique— a renovated bus she used to create a clothing store that can travel anywhere and everywhere.

Wiggins and her dad gutted the bus in order to start new. They built a dressing room, clothing racks, and a bench for customers to sit.

She also owns and runs an online store, but one day an idea hit her.

"In the vision, I saw myself kind of interacting with people on a bus, and so I told myself I'd take this idea and run with it," explained Wiggins.

And so far, she's succeeded— for a month now, she's taken her mobile boutique across central Arkansas.

She hopes to collaborate with other small businesses to support other owners in creating new ideas.

"...do parties, sip and paint, and different things like that to kind of bring the bus out and let people shop," said Wiggins.

She aims to meet Arkansans wherever they are with her mobile boutique and give them an experience they've never had before.

"Be able to speak to people. Be able to kind of talk with them and interact with them versus online," said Wiggins.